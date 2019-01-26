Could a Google Pixel 4 be called “coral?” Benchmarks lead the way

Google may have had some coral-colored devices before, but would it name any of its devices with the codeword “coral?”

MySmartPrice picked up a Geekbench listing from yesterday on a “Google coral” device that has Android Q and 6GB of RAM. The benchmark reports that it also runs an unnamed octa-core Qualcomm processor.

While we don’t have the silicon specifics, the scores may tell the story here: the single-core score was 3,296 and the multi-core score was 9,235. Devices with the Snapdragon 855 have previously scored — the motherboard hsa been previously called “msmnile” — in the mid-3,000 range for single-core testing and up closer to 10,000 points for multi-core performance.

All of this is great, but the thing is Google uses fish-based codewords for big Android projects like its former Nexus line and current Pixel line.

Moreover, a look at the history of devices named “Google coral” show it to be solely a testing platform for 32-bit versions of Android running Intel Celeron processors. The N3450 was used early on with the first listings in November 2017 before the dual-core N3350 was brought in the following May and the quad-core N4200 in August. In fact, a N4200 listing was dropped in today, just after that only Qualcomm listing.

So, what is coral? We simply don’t know yet. But it’s something worth keeping in the back of the head.