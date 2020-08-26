We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 4. This device is currently getting a $250 discount at Amazon. You get an unlocked device in Clearly White with 64GB in storage for $549. However, you can also get this device with $300 savings over at Best Buy, but only if you activate the phone upon purchase.

We then see that the new Apple iMac with a 27-inch Retina 5K display is available for $1,876 after a $123 discount. This powerful computer also includes 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space with a 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor.

If you’re looking for a new monitor, Apple’s 32-inch Pro Display XDR is also on sale, as it is currently listed for $4,499 after a $500 discount over at B&H. The Acer Predator 27-inch 4K UHD G-Sync Widescreen display can also be yours for just $468 after a $232 discount.

Finally, you can get a new pair of gaming headphones for $110, as the HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC gaming headset is getting a $20 discount, or you can pay $129 for a new pair of Apple AirPods with a wired charging case after a $30 discount.

