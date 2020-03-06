Today’s deals start with the Google Pixel 4 that’s $250 off, meaning you can get the 64GB unlocked version in Just Black for $550. If you want the Google Pixel 4 XL with128GB in storage, you would have to pay $750, but you still get $250 off. The 64GB variant of the Pixel 4XL is $100 off, but it would make you pay almost $800, so we don’t really suggest you go for that option.

Buy Google Pixel 4

Buy Google Pixel 4 XL

Another, less expensive option for you, if you’re looking for a new smartphone, is the Motorola Moto One Action. This device can be yours for just $250. It’s currently getting a $100 discount, and its an unlocked version that will work on any network in the US, plus you get 128GB in storage and a US valid warranty.

Buy Motorola One Action

If you want a new TV, Amazon has the Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV available for $850 right now. This Smart TV can also be activated by voice if you buy an Amazon Echo speaker since it works with Alexa. This TV arrived with a $1,799 price tag, and it has been selling for $1,098, but right now, you can save $248 more.

Buy Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV

You can also get the Jabra Elite Sport wireless earbuds for $132. These waterproof earbuds usually sell for $220, so you can save up to 40 percent from its regular price.

Buy Jabra Elite Sport