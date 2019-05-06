The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL is four days away from its official introduction on May 7, but at least one Best Buy location has it in stock. Not only that, but, as the pictures above and below testify, the phone is also on display, but you can’t have it though.

The Best Buy location where these pictures were taken is in Springfield, Ohio, and, while they don’t bring anything new to the table, we’re at least getting a glimpse at the official packaging. We get a confirmation of the fact that the screen on the larger Pixel 3a XL is one of six-inches, as printed on the box, opposed to the 5.6-inches on the smaller Pixel 3a.

According to a leak yesterday, the 64GB Pixel 3a will start at $399, while the 64GB Pixel 3a XL will start at $479. We’re curious if Google will be able to tell us something we don’t already know about the two phones next week.