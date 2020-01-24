Today’s best tech-related deals are coming from B&H Photo Video and Amazon.com. There’s something for everybody, but the most important deals are applied to smartphones, smart TVs and headphones.

The Google Pixel 3a is available for $349 at B&H, which lets you save $50 from its regular price. It includes 64GB storage, and it’s also unlocked, so it will work perfectly on your favorite network since it has complete GSM+CDMA / 4G LTE compatibility. You will also et a B&H Photo Video $100 E-Gift Card and a cellphone case for an extra $120 value.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is also $50 off in its 64GB factory unlocked variant. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, a high battery that will last up to 35hrs, and a MicroSD slot that will let you increase your storage up to 512GB. You can currently get it for $299.98.

Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs with HDR and Alexa Compatibility are also on sale, and they start at $798 on the 49-inch variant, and discounts range from 18% to 27% off. The 65-inch options are $1,098 without HDR, but the same size TV with HDR is $1,298 if you feel like you need this feature.

LG is also offering discounts on their NanoCell TV AI ThinQ smart TVs, prices start at $796.99 for the 55-inch option, or you can go all out for the 77-inch 4K Ultra HD option for $4,996.99 which gives you over $1,000 in savings.

A wide variety of Beats by Dr. Dre are also available with $50 discounts on the Powerbeats Pro, Solo Pro, Beats Studio 3, while the Powerbeats 3 are getting a $120 discount, meaning you will only have to pay $79.99 for this last one.

The Wacom Graphic Drawing Tablet for beginners is $31.23 off, which means that any art enthusiast can get one for $98.78, and it can also be used by kids or beginning artists that want a different drawing experience.

