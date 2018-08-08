Google Pixel 3 XL leaked in photos, Qualcomm Wear update – Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, new leaks of the Google Pixel 3 XL have come up which feature the phone with its accessories. Snapchat has lost 3 million users in the last 3 months but is still up big on revenue. Samsung is planning to invest $22 billion in chips, displays, 5G technology and AI. Qualcomm just sent out invitations for an event this September 10th with a nudge towards smartwatches. We end today’s show with Back to School deals at Best Buy mainly for Apple products.



