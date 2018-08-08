Google Pixel 3 XL leaked in photos, Qualcomm Wear update – Pocketnow Daily
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, new leaks of the Google Pixel 3 XL have come up which feature the phone with its accessories. Snapchat has lost 3 million users in the last 3 months but is still up big on revenue. Samsung is planning to invest $22 billion in chips, displays, 5G technology and AI. Qualcomm just sent out invitations for an event this September 10th with a nudge towards smartwatches. We end today’s show with Back to School deals at Best Buy mainly for Apple products.
- Google Pixel 3 XL pictures and video leaked with USB-C earbuds
- Snapchat lost 3 million users three months, revenue still up 44% YoY
- Samsung will invest $22 billion in AI, 5G, chips, displays, and more
- Qualcomm may upgrade Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset in September
- Best Buy’s Apple Back to School event has great deals in many Apple devices
Discuss This Post