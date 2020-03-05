You can currently get yourself some pretty decent discounts on Google Pixel devices. The Google Pixel 3XL with 64GB is available for $449 shipped, meaning you save $451. This is an unlocked variant so that you can use it in your favorite network without a problem. Now, it’s only available in Not Pink, so you may want to see it before you buy it.

The Google Pixel 3a is also available. This device is currently selling for $320 with 64GB in storage. You save $74, and it is also unlocked for you to use in whichever network you prefer. You can choose other color options, but you won’t save as much. You can also go for the Pixel 3a XL and get it for $400 with the same 64GB of storage.

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook is now just $190. Amazon is letting you save $90, and you get a laptop with a 180-degree hinge, Full HD screen, an AMD processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB in storage. These savings are available with the white version, or you can choose the gray color variant and save $79, but you will have to pay a bit over $200 to get yours.

You can also save $50 when you buy two Fide HD 8 tablets. Amazon has plenty of colors from where to choose from. Each device usually sells for $80, but you can get two for just $110 right now.

