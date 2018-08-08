Android

Google Pixel 3 XL pictures and video leaked with USB-C earbuds

It’s true that everybody is focused on the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for the time being. Still, the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are coming soon, and now we have a better idea of what to expect.

Feast your eyes on what may be a real production unit of the Google Pixel 3 XL that has been leaked through a Russian tech blogger on his Telegram channel. There’s no information on where or how he got this device but what’s important is that we can see a pair of USB-C earbuds that come in the box with the phone that also includes the USB-C to 3.5mm adapter. This white Pixel 3 XL is supposed to run on Android P, and within its specs we could find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and only 4GB of RAM.

