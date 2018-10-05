Google Pixel 3 XL shows its retail packaging and some protective cases

The Google Pixel 3 XL can be one of the most leaked smartphones in the history of Android phones. Anyways, we now find new leaked images of this device, but with its retail box and with some cases that can finally make us forget any hope of the huge notch being a bad joke.

The first set of images come from a Facebook page, where we see the device with its retail box. We also get to see many angles of the device. Unfortunately, we don’t see other angles of the box that only depicts the back part of the Google Pixel 3 XL. What we do see, is the same huge notch and a single camera lens on the back with the fingerprint sensor.

On this set of images, we see the new cases for the Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. Just days away from the official launch of these devices. Spigen shows us the new line of cases that they have created to better complement the new colors in the coming phones. The good thing is that you have at least enough options to choose from.