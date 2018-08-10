On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we dig into new leaks for the Google Pixel 3 XL that show the phone booted up and also tells us it has 3 front facing cameras. Then we talk about the new Galaxy Note 9 and the fact that the iPhone X beat it in newly-spotted benchmarks. The OPPO F9 with the teardrop display will launch August 15th with a beautiful screen and other nice features. TCL is reportedly working on a phone that will spark up nostalgia called the Palm Pepito, even though it has pretty weird specs for 2018. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy Note 9 on eBay.



