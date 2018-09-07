Google Pixel 3 XL conspiracy explained, no notches here

Many leaks, pictures, videos, and rumors have surfaced in the last weeks referring to Google’s new smartphones. Many of which seem like very disappointing and ugly devices. Luckily, “the truth will set you free.” And the truth is exactly what we expect to receive on October 9th, when Google launches the new Google Pixel 3 XL.

We’re still not buying all the stories that Google has been handing us out. A shipment of smartphones that got stolen. Google Pixel 3 XL devices being sold for $2000. A Pixel device that had been forgotten on the back seat of a Lyft. Fortunately, we don’t seem to be alone. Now a YouTuber starts giving us more hope, pointing out why we all think this is just a big hoax, (fun starts at 3:37).

Now we really hope that all of this is real and that we can see the arrival of two new notch-less Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices. Hopefully with more than one lens in its main camera a better-looking design and who knows what else.