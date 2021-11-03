Google Pixel 3 software update 2022

We thought Google waved goodbye to the Pixel 3 Series just a few days ago as it rolled out the November security patch to the Pixel 4 and newer devices. As it turns out, the Pixel 3 Series aren’t dead just yet; they’ll receive one final update sometime in the first three months of next year, in 2022.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were released back in October 2018, and they had the 3 years of guaranteed Android updates and security patches. Luckily, the Pixel 3 Series are promised by Google to receive one final update that will include a plethora of bug fixes, much like what the company did with the original Pixel and Pixel 2 Series.

Sadly, the next devices to no longer receive any security patches are going to be the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL devices in May 2022, and the Pixel 4 Series sometime in September – although if history is anything to go by, the Pixel 4 Series will also likely receive another final update either in December or in early 2023.

Here is the list of devices and their “guaranteed” update schedule by Google.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a Series update schedule

The Pixel 3a Series have a revised update policy, and it’s currently unclear when support for them will be cut off completely as they were released at a different time. It’s currently unclear if the devices will even receive Android 12L, which will improve even more bug fixes, new features, and better support for foldable devices (via GSMArena).

