Google Pixel 3 “Sand” color more likely than “Mint”… to start

All the loose threads in the speculation around the Pixel 3 seems to be around color. For two years, we’ve gotten black, white and blue, and for this year, we’re still thinking about black and white, but the wildcard could be changed up. What could it be?

Out of the gate, a “Mint” green was fingered on a Japanese Google sites. Then came one suggested color expressed on the same site (of many): a pinkish gold of some sort. But the fact that there were many other colors in the code diffused the credibility of that thought.

That said, a source to Android Headlines has affirmed that color to be the “it” color with new renders. All of them feature front and back views of both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the rear sides featuring uniform two-tone designs — it would be a surprise to find that the XL size will not have a finish with two different colors as the Pixel 2 XL did with its black-and-white look, affectionately nicknamed “Panda” by many in the media.

The publication also believes that there is some potential that “Mint” and “Aqua” blue colors will not launch immediately when the devices debut on October 9, but may launch at some point afterward.

For the sake of completeness, it is believed that both phones will each have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, a fingerprint sensor, single rear camera, dual selfie cameras (the XL has its sensors inside a notch on the top end of the display), a USB-C port and Android 9 Pie. Memory payload will behin at 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The size-dependent factors are the display (5.4 inches at 1080p and 2:1 for the Pixel 3 and 6.71 inches at 1440p and 18.5:9 for the Pixel 3 XL) and the battery (3,000mAh and 3,430mAh, respectively).

We will be at the Google launch event in New York on October 9 to see if all of these details get confirmed. If you want to check out a timeline of how the rumors developed around the Pixel 3 phones, we have a story right here.