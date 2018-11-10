Google Pixel 3 repair issues | Pocketnow Daily

Android

On Pocketnow Daily, Google isn’t able to repair broken screens for new Pixels as they don’t have any parts in stores. Samsung will be including the high-end ultrasonic on-display fingerprint scanners on its mid-range phones. New patents show a new foldable design from Samsung. The HTC Vive Focus VR headset is finally available in America for $599. We end today’s show with the Facebook portal now being available in different stores, starting at $199.


