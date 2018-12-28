The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL Lite may come to the US in spring

There is a chance we might get two new devices from Google next year. The Pixel 3 line up may get a new, less expensive remake that’s focused on Asian markets like India and we may even get to see these new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Lite here in America.

According to Android Police, we may get the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Lite, soon. It seems that these new devices are going to be Verizon exclusive. There is still no information on prices or an exact date on when these new phones will be available. There’s a chance that they can be available during Spring and that they might get a price close to the ones we saw in the Nexus 5X, that means a price that could go around the $379. It’s also said that these devices could also include the same 12MP and 8MP that we find in the original Pixel 3 devices. We could also expect to find 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a Snapdragon 670 or a 710 processor.