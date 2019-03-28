Android

Google Pixel 3a, aka Pixel 3 Lite leak reveals price, third color option

Pixel 3 Lite

A couple of weeks ago we heard that the official name for the Google Pixel 3 Lite versions might be Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The story contained specs and details, so if you missed it, go check it out! A new report suggests that there might be a third color option, called by different reports in different ways, either iris, purple, or iris purple.

The report also rehashes some old info, adding some new pricing bits to it. The Pixel 3a should start at roughly €450 ($505), and bring a Snapdragon 670, 4GB of RAM, and possibly a 5.6-inch 1080p screen, with an 8MP front-facer and a 12MP main shooter. The Pixel 3a XL should sport the Snapdragon 710 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 6-inch screen.

Initial rumors claimed that the Lite versions, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be exclusive to some regions of the world, which didn’t include the United States. New chatter has the two phones on Verizon “this spring”. We’ll have to wait and see.

