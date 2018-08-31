This is the regular, no-notch Google Pixel 3, as leaked

It was about time we’ve seen the Google Pixel 3 leak in more detail. So far we’ve seen everything there was to see about the larger Pixel 3 XL, and its supersized notch. Now it’s time for the regular, non-XL 2018 Pixel to smile for the camera, thanks to these recently leaked photos.

The unit we’re seeing in the pictures is the black version, featuring a similar design to the Pixel 3 XL. We’re seeing the familiar glass top part of the back, and yes, there is no notch on the front, but we already knew that.

The person lucky enough to hold the Google Pixel 3 in his hands also took some screenshots (below) of its specs. They are in-line with what we knew and serve as a confirmation. The upcoming Google Pixel 3 will feature a 5.5-inch display with 2:1 aspect ratio, no notch, and a 2160 x 1080 resolution with 440dpi pixel density. A Snapdragon 845 SoC will power everything, the Adreno 630 GPU will handle graphics, and 4GB of RAM will do the heavy lifting.

Two interesting bits come out of this report, aside from the photos. First, we see for the first time that the smaller Pixel 3 will have a 2,915mAh battery. Second, the leakster claims he is testing the phone on a carrier other than Verizon. Big Red was the historical carrier partner for the Pixel phone, and was tipped to be, for the third time in a row, this year as well. Apparently the person behind the leak claims that said exclusivity will end at one point, as he himself is part of a testing program for another, unnamed, operator.