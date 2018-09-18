New Google Pixel Colors Leaked, Galaxy A7 with 3 Cameras | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, new colors for the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL were just leaked. Leaks of the Galaxy A7 have just emerged and they feature triple cameras, following the previous rumors. Apple’s iOS 12 and watchOS 5 were released yesterday and are now available on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches. OnePlus is working on a television set according to the company’s CEO — we are not clear on what it consists of but it is set for 2019. We end today’s show with deals for the Halo Gray Essential Phone on Amazon.



