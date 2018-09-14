Google also teasing Pixel 3 color combos… in Japan

With Apple past the post on its smattering of offerings this fall, Google is taking over the attention grabbing with some “scoops” and an October 9 event. The prime release for that show? The Pixel 3 phones.

Some of the photo leaks have suggested that the company would be going in a minty green direction this year when it came to the color palette of the Pixel 3 XL. And with an official Google website in Japanese — PhoneArena notes the privacy policies linked at the bottom of the page are official — the doubt’s been nothing but busted.

A simple “coming soon” page on the “withgoogle” second-level web domain shows a 3D frame with the Google ‘G’ lettermark, perhaps to represent the upcoming phone. Clicking on the page will cycle the environment between three color background color combinations with two shades of white, green and black. It should be noted that with the black color combination that a green accent lining the 3D model for the other combos disappears.

Could Google be abandoning its quirky eccentricity for blue on the Pixel lineup after two years of putting it on? We’ll be sure next month.