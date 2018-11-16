Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones are starting to get Call Screen
Google keeps on sending software updates to give their devices more features. The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are now apparently starting to receive one of the most interesting features of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices, Call Screen.
Call Screen is an option that came with the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones, and it was announced that it was going to be available for the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL on November. Were in the middle of the month and some users are reporting that they now have a third option when receiving a call. We usually get an answering or rejecting option when we receive a call, but now we get a Google Assistant button that enables Screen Call when the caller is using a screening service from Google. Do you have this function in your Pixel 2 already?
