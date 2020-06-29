Google has today announced that it is temporarily disabling image backups for media shared via messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook. The change is being made in an effort to conserve internet resources and save bandwidth as people are sharing more media than ever while they are stuck at home during the ongoing pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19, people are sharing more photos and videos. To save internet resources, backup & sync has been turned off for device folders created by messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messages, and Kik,” the message in the Google Photos community forum said. However, the image backups feature can still be turned on by users.

As for the apps themselves, an APK teardown of the Google Photos app’s latest version (via XDA-Developers) suggests that backups have been disabled for WhatsApp, Messenger, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, Helo, Instagram, LINE, Messages, and Viber. A notification will inform users that image backups have been disabled in Google Photos, so that they can take the necessary action.

You May Also Like
Microsoft is permanently shutting down its retail stores
Only the stores in London, New York City, Sydney and Redmond campus will remain open, but they will be ‘reimagined’ by the company.
Facebook dark mode
Facebook will label politicians’ posts if they violate policies, but won’t remove it
The rule won’t apply if a politician’s post is deemed incendiary that can lead to violence or if it can suppress voting rights, and will be removed.
WhatsApp users report issue updating their online status in the app’s privacy settings
The WhatsApp issue has raised its head due to a bug that will reportedly be resolved via a server-side update, but that is yet to happen.