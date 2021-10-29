Google announced that Google Photos with Locked Folder functionality would soon arrive in Android 6+ running devices, but that hasn’t happened yet. Recently, the company revealed that the much-awaited feature will finally soon make it onto more devices and said that the VPN by Google One would be expanding to more countries.

In a blog post, Google announced that Google Photos’ Locked Folder feature that is currently only available on Pixel devices will be coming to more Android devices “soon” and to iOS “early next year.” The feature allows users to hide sensitive photos and videos with a passcode or by using a biometric method, such as a fingerprint sensor.

This week, Google One’s VPN service will also make it to 10 more new countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland. The VPN service is already available in 8 other locations, including in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US, and it will now be available in a total of 18 countries. The VPN service is included for “free,” provided that you are subscribed to the 2TB cloud storage plan.

Google also confirmed that the new Security Hub feature currently exclusive to the Pixel 6 Series will be rolling out to more Android devices. The hub offers an overview of the device’s security and provides warnings if certain security features aren’t enabled, such as Find My Device or the Screen Lock.

“The Security Hub brings all your security-related features and settings into one place on your Pixel device. In the hub, you’ll see a clear red, yellow, or green indication of whether your system is secure based on inputs from Google Play Protect to your Google Account. If there’s something wrong, the Hub will give you straightforward recommendations of what’s wrong and what to do next. This feature is currently only available on Pixel devices, but we have plans to roll this out to our entire ecosystem in the future.”

