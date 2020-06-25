Google Photos has received a major UI overhaul and is also getting a new logo that looks cleaner, and also a tad underwhelming. Instead of the pinwheel with sharp corners and more colors, you now see one with rounded edges that has four leaves with solid shades. Talking about the redesign, the ‘For You’ section is gone from the bottom bar, and options within it such as movies, collages, animations, and stylized photos have been moved to Memories.

You’ll now see larger thumbnails and auto-playing videos in the Photos section, and a larger Memories carousel at the top. The Library remains more or less the same, but users in US or Canada will now see a Print Store prompt for Google’s outlets where they can get their photos printed on items. The biggest change, however, comes to the Search section.

The Search tab now has a map view that lets users see where they clicked their photos and videos, complete with pinch and zoom gesture support to quickly jump between cities, states, and countries. This will work if users have enabled location access or manually add location data to their photos later on, but there is an option to turn it off as well.

Another notable change coming to Google Photos is in the Memories section. Users can now add more types of photos to the memories section such as best clicks with your friend or family member, a recent trip, or a highlight from the previous week. Some of the changes mentioned above have already started rolling out starting today.

Source: Google Blog