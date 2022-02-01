Google Photos no longer offers Original quality uploads on Pixel 3 devices

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL was announced back in October 2018, and Google promised unlimited Original quality uploads to Google Photos. Upon taking a look at the fine print, we noticed that Original quality image uploads would only be available until January 31, 2022, and it’s officially gone for the Pixel 3 series.

If you’re still using your beloved Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL, you’ll be glad to know there is still an option to back up your photos for free. You don’t even have to switch providers, as Google will happily offer you the “Storage Saver” options, which still allows unlimited uploads, albeit, the images will get compressed to take up less storage, and there are some files that aren’t supported.

The Google site still has the fine print on the bottom of the page:

“Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Free unlimited online original-quality storage for all photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos from Pixel 3 through 1/31/2022. Photos and videos uploaded before 1/31/2022 will remain free at original-quality.”

Free backup of photos in original quality was a key selling point when Google announced its first ever Google Pixel devices, and it was carried over to the second generation Pixel 2 smartphones. Google noticed that storing such massive amounts of files takes up a lot of server storage, which is often very expensive, and it decided to scale down and start charging for it. The original Google Pixel and Pixel XL devices still have Original unlimited uploads for those wondering, and all other devices that came after have since been removed to support that feature. The Pixel 3 series will receive one final update very soon, which will mark the end of the series.

