Google Photos on iOS has landed a host of useful video editing tools with the v5.8 update that include framing, light tuning, color adjustment, filters and more. Notably, these video editing tools are yet to appear in the Google Photos app for Android, but are currently under the test phase with no concrete date for a wider rollout via the stable channel.

Talking about the new image editing tools in Google Photos for iOS, they can be accessed by tapping on the edit button after you open a video in the app. You can choose from a limited selection of filters that can be applied to videos, just the way they work for still photos. In addition to it, you can also trim or rotate the video to a specified angle.

Lastly, there are two other editing options called light and color. Under the light dropdown, you’ll find controls for exposure, contrast, shadows, highlights, and more. The color option, on the other hand, will let you play with attributes such as saturation, warmth, tint and skin tone to name a few.