Google Photos has a direct sharing feature that allows users to exchange pictures and videos in the app through a conversation interface. The company is now building upon it by adding a feature that lets you directly share an album with your contacts without having to create a link.

You can share an album with friends and family members that have a Google account and appear in your contacts list at the top of the sharing menu. In fact, this will be the default option for album sharing in the Google Photos app, and also gives you more control over who you want to share your memories with.

Rolling out this week, you’ll have the option to share albums in Google Photos with specific people—no link required. This gives you more control over who’s added to the album. https://t.co/7K5UuNLuv4 pic.twitter.com/94S7NZAxqR — Google Photos (@googlephotos) May 19, 2020

However, users will still be able to create a link and share it with people via chat apps, email, etc. in case the recipient does not have a Google account. You can disable link sharing if you like, decide if someone else can add photos to your album, and remove people from a shared album alongside their media files.

Source: Google Blog