Google is testing a new option to help you easily sort through your photo gallery. Jane Manchun Wong, a credible reverse engineer has spotted the presence of a ‘Filter’ button seemingly in the Android version of Google Photos. The new option is said to give you more filter options while searching through Google Photos. It could allow you to club these options together for a more refined search. There is no official confirmation of the development of this feature. However, much of what Wong spots makes its way to the apps sooner or later.

Wong tweeted about the latest discovery in Google Photos on Wednesday. It looks like the feature is a work-in-progress for search refinement feature In Google Photos for Android. A new Filters button can be seen below the search bar. Moreover, it shows options for selfies, videos, archive, and motion photos. You also get suggestions next to the Filter button. The feature is currently being tested. Hence, it is unclear if/when it will roll out to the app.

For reference, Google Photos allows you to search with filters like selfies, videos, screenshots, motion photos, PhotoScan, and 360 photos, and more in the categories section. The new Filter button is likely to make these categories more accessible and widely known. The company recently added some new features to its Photos app on Android and desktop. It rolled out a new video editor for the Android app. This allows you to crop, add filters, color grade, adjust contrast, saturation, and brightness.

Google Photos is also due for a change on June 1, 2021. Starting that date, the company will be ending Google Photos’ free unlimited storage benefit and will start charging for the storage space over the 15GB quota.




