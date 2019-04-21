Google Photos is now compatible with foldable devices

A Google Photos update will soon hit your phone, if it hasn’t already, and will add backup indicators in the gallery view, so you know which photos are synced and which are not. Additionally, the new version of the app is embracing foldable devices, ahead of the official Galaxy Fold launch next week. The changelog for the app says the below:

We’ve launched a new gallery view to help you see which of your photos and videos have not yet been backed up and proactively choose items to backup. Additionally we’ve introduced several improvements to make Google Photos compatible with foldable devices.

While the first feature is pretty self-explanatory, it’s not clear what foldable device capabilities Google added to the Photos app. It is most likely optimize to follow the device orientation and fold, so that the application automatically reacts to the phone’s state, and adapts its user interface.