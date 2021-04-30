I’ve used my fair share of payment apps over the years, and in my experience, Google Pay is one of the most convenient ones and offers a healthy number of useful features too. The app is about to get even better, thanks to a trio of new features that Google is adding to the payments app. Additionally, Google Pay is also adding Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area to the list of areas where the app can be used to buy mobile transit tickets.

Starting with the savings feature, Google has partnered with Safeway to help users find weekly deals on grocery items. The Google Pay app will show thousands of deals that can be found at over 500 Safeway stores across the country. Google says that a similar deals discovery feature for Target outlets has also been baked in the Google Pay app.

To find these deals, all you have to do is search for the keyword Safeway or Target in the payments app and tap on the ‘View Weekly Deals’ option. Once there, the app will send you a list of weekly deals on grocery items when you’re nearby a Target or Safeway store. Of course, you need to grant location access permission to the Google Pay app for this feature to work.

The search giant also adds that checking your spending in the Google Pay app is now easier. If you search for a term such as ‘food’ in the app, it will show you a list of all transactions related to food in the ongoing month. Moreover, if you don’t want to sift through the whole list and find details about very specific transactions, your can even search for keywords such as ‘pizza’ or ‘Pizza Hut’ to get the relevant results. The goal is to ensure that users don’t have to go through the hassle of categorizing their transactions.

Another useful feature that is soon making its way to Google’s payments app is the ability to access transit tickets from the app’s home screen. Just tap on the ‘Ride Transit’ widget that appears on the home screen, and it will let you perform tasks like purchasing a transit card, paying for your fare, or adding balance to your transit card.