Google pauses December update for Pixel 6

It's been a wild ride for Google Pixel 6. At launch, Pixel 6 users reported issues like display flickering and green lines appearing on the display when holding the power down button. People also reported about the slow in-display fingerprint sensor and slow charging speed on the device.

Then came the 'December Feature Drop' for the Pixel 6. Google promised that the December update for the Pixel 6 will fix some of the issues. And it did, it fixed some of the issues that were present in the November update on the Pixel 6 series. However, it did introduce some of its own. First, it was discovered that Pixel 6 users in Europe were having network issues with the phone losing signal at any time. It was also found out that two calling features had been disabled in the December update. Later, another report claimed that the Pixel 6 was having some issues with auto-rotation and even touch screen input.

Google has now finally admitted that the Pixel 6 was having some issues with the December patch. The company says it has identified a fix for the issues and it will be rolling out a new update by late January. Lastly, Google suggests that the users who're having issues with their device should roll back to the November patch using Android Flash Tool.

The Pixel team paused the December software update to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices after some users reported calls were dropping or disconnecting. We have now identified a fix that will roll out in a software update by late January. This update will also include all the fixes and improvements that were originally planned in December. If you received the December software update on Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and are still experiencing mobile connectivity issues, you can revert to the previous software version using the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) and performing a factory reset. Please back up your phone before restoring to the previous software version. If you are not experiencing mobile connectivity issues, no action is required. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we roll out the fix.

Via: 9to5Google