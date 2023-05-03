Have you ever found yourself in a situation when you are trying to sign-in to your Google account on a new device (or a new web browser), you type in your password, only to realize that you now have to pick up your phone to either confirm the sign-in attempt or input the 2FA code? Situations like these become particularly frustrating when your phone isn't readily available.

To address this inconvenience, FIDO Alliance worked with companies like Google, Apple, and Microsoft to develop passkeys. Passkeys enable you to sign in without typing a password, using your biometric authentication like Face ID or Touch ID, and this passwordless method is now available for Google accounts. In this article, we'll delve into how passkeys work on Google accounts, their benefits, and what this means for users.

What are passkeys, and how do they work?

Passkeys are safer and more convenient alternative to passwords. Instead of using your password and/or 2FA code to sign-in, users can log in by using the biometric authentication method available on their device, such as fingerprint or face recognition. And now, you can use this authentication method to sign-in to your Google account on all major platforms and browsers.

But how does a passkey work? When you generate a passkey for signing into your Google account, a pair of keys — a Public key and a Private key — is generated. The public key is stored securely on Google's server while the private key is stored locally on the device. When you try to sign-in with a passkey, the system matches the private key with the public key. After verifying your biometric authentication, the system signs you in if the two keys match.

Advantages of passkeys

More secure

Passkeys are stored locally on your device. This not only makes them more secure compared to passwords, but also protects you against phishing and data breaches. Moreover, you no longer need to create and remember strong passwords for various accounts since your face or fingerprint is the key to your account.

Multi-device compatibility

While it is recommended to create an individual passkey for each of the device you own (for better security), some platforms securely back up and sync passkeys to other devices you own. For example, if you create a passkey on your iPhone, that passkey will also be available on your Mac and other Apple devices signed in to the same iCloud account thanks to iCloud Keychain.

Signing in on a new or shared device is easy with passkeys

It is also easier to sign-in on a new device using passkeys. All you need to do is to select the option to "use a passkey from another device." This feature won't transfer your passkey to the other device. Instead, it will verify your biometric authentication and proximity to confirm a one-time sign-in, allowing you to sign in without having to enter your password or 2FA code manually.

Good-old password aren't going away anytime soon

However, if you don't want to use this approach, it is worth noting that good-old passwords will still remain here. You can still use your password to sign-in to your Google account. Moreover, in case the device you're trying to sign-in to does not support passkeys, you will be prompted to use your password and 2FA code.

How to use passkeys on your Google Account

3 Images

Close

To use passkeys with your Google account, follow these steps:

Head over to your Google Account page.

Choose Security from the left menu, or if you're on a smartphone, select the Security tab at the top.

from the left menu, or if you're on a smartphone, select the tab at the top. Scroll down, and locate the "How you sign in to Google" section and find the Passkeys option under "You can add more sign-in options."

option under "You can add more sign-in options." Verify your identity by entering your Google account password.

Next select Create a passkey > Continue and authenticate via fingerprint or face recognition.

and authenticate via fingerprint or face recognition. Tap on Done. Next, select Start using passkeys.

That's it! You can now sign-in to your Google account on this device using your Face ID or Touch ID, without having to type in your password or enter a 2FA code in the future. Additionally, it is worth noting that if you set up passkey on an Apple device, it will be readily available on your other devices as well.

Google is among the first major tech companies to provide full support for passkeys. The company says it "encourages users to experience the convenience and security" of passkeys on Google, and it hopes other web and app developers to embrace passkeys on their platforms as well.

Source: Google