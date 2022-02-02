Google One VPN finally comes to iOS, but there’s a catch

Google today announced that the One VPN service is now available on iPhone and iPad. Google One is a pretty neat service from the search engine giant. It bundles extra Google Drive storage, priority Google support, VPN, and more into one single package. The company launched the VPN service on Android almost two years ago, and now, it's finally available on iOS. However, there's one catch.

The catch is that the VPN service on iOS is available to only those customers who have 2TB or more Google One plan. This means that even if you're a Google One customer, but don't have a 2TB plan, the service will not be available for you. Google One Premium, which comes with 2TB cloud storage, is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year in the United States.

Google One VPN is now available in about 18 countries, including the United States, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, and Mexico. The company says that 2TB+ plan users can share their VPN with five more family members allowing everybody to surf the internet privately. In addition to launching the service on iOS, Google also introduced new VPN features for Android customers:

Safe Disconnect : Only use the internet when the VPN is activated.

: Only use the internet when the VPN is activated. App Bypass : Allow specific apps to use a standard connection instead of the VPN.

: Allow specific apps to use a standard connection instead of the VPN. Snooze: Temporarily turn off the VPN.

The launch of Google One VPN on iOS comes after Apple launched its own 'Private Relay' service as a part of iCloud+. Private Relay is not a VPN service as such, but it encrypts your surfing data and hides your IP. However, just like iCloud's Private Relay, Google One VPN also doesn't change your IP location so you can't stream geo-restricted content using Google's VPN service.

Source: Google