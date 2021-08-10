Google One is a pretty neat service from the search engine giant. It bundles extra Google Drive storage, priority Google support, and more into one single package. Plus, the prices start at only $9.99/month.

In addition to these benefits, Google added one more benefit to the service late last year, making Google One even more enticing. Google added a VPN service to Google One. Google One VPN service is a one-tap solution by the search engine giant for encrypting your internet.

It secures all of your online traffic, regardless of the app or browser you’re using. It acts as a shield when you’re connected to an unsecured network (like public Wi-Fi) while also hiding your IP address. Google says it will “never use the VPN connection to track, log, or sell your browsing activity.”

Up until now, Google One VPN was only available to users in the United States. However, the search engine giant is expanding the service to more countries starting today. From today, in addition to the United States, Google One VPN service is available in the following countries:

Canada

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Mexico

Spain

Google One VPN is only available on Android devices, for now. The company says it’s working on the development of a client for iOS, macOS, and Windows as well.

On Android, you can enjoy these benefits from the Google One app, by going into the “Benefits” tab > VPN > View Details. You can enable/disable the internet encryption from there. You can also add a dedicated Quick Settings toggle on Android by tapping the Edit button in the notification bar.

For those of you who’re thinking Google collects data from this service as well, the company claims its client libraries are open-sourced. They’ve been audited by a third-party service and the app features top-of-the-line ioXt certification as well.

One drawback of the service is that it doesn’t let you choose a location, unlike most other VPNs. If you’re looking for a VPN service with more features, you can check out Ivacy VPN which is available at a 90% discount right now.