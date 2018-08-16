Google One, the spiritual successor to a bevy of services tire to Google Drive, has been trying out more cloud storage sizings at different price points. Since One was announced, the promise was that there would be more options and there would be lower prices to come with it for some.

Well, it seems most of the pilot testing is done and we finally have settled on choices with monthly and, for lower tiers, annual pricing:

100GB: $1.99/mo. or $19.99/yr.

200GB: $2.99/mo. or $29.99/yr.

2TB: $9.99/mo. or $99.99/yr.

10TB: $99.99/mo.

20TB: $199.99/mo.

30TB: $299.99/mo.

As with Drive, Google One gives 15GB free to every user for Google Photos, Docs, Gmail and other apps.

It’s been a while in the making, but the testing seems to be completed. So, what do you think of your options now?