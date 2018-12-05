Google One users can get Pixel 3 for up to hundreds of dollars off

Google has been working on transforming its cloud storage subscription service, Google One, into something like a AAA membership with discounts for hotels, restaurants and, yes, even some products from the Google Store.

So, if you’ve got a subscription, here’s another deal for you: you’re able to get hundreds of dollars off a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL by using a unique promo code that was sent to you or even being sent to you. How big the discount is will depend on your subscription tier — this editor, who subscribes to a 1TB plan, got a $200 promo code while another person on a 200GB plan got $125 code.

Check your inbox and make sure to take action on it by using the Google Store promo code or sending it to a friend by December 19.