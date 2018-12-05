Android

Google One users can get Pixel 3 for up to hundreds of dollars off

Contents
Pixel 3

Google has been working on transforming its cloud storage subscription service, Google One, into something like a AAA membership with discounts for hotels, restaurants and, yes, even some products from the Google Store.

So, if you’ve got a subscription, here’s another deal for you: you’re able to get hundreds of dollars off a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL by using a unique promo code that was sent to you or even being sent to you. How big the discount is will depend on your subscription tier — this editor, who subscribes to a 1TB plan, got a $200 promo code while another person on a 200GB plan got $125 code.

Check your inbox and make sure to take action on it by using the Google Store promo code or sending it to a friend by December 19.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Google Store
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Deals, discounts, Google, Google One, Google Store, News, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed