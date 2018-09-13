Google One subscribers are being given a 10 percent Google Store coupon

So, you’ve made the switch over from Google Drive to Google One. You’ve chosen a new cloud storage package and you’re fine and dandy. Presumably, that means that Google One should send or should’ve sent an email to you sometime this week.

Inside that email will be a unique promo code for 10 percent off a single item at the Google Store valid through September 28. If you have multiple items in your cart, the discount will apply to the most expensive product.

Anything in the Google Store is game: the Pixel 2 XL, the Google Home Max, the Pixelbook, a Nest Hello, whatever you desire. Just be sure that you’re with Google One and get that email soon.

Unfortunately, that end date is firmly before the next Made by Google hardware event02, so no, you won’t be able to get a quick cost cut on new G-swag right out of the gate.