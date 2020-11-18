Apple’s new Macs with the in-house M1 silicon has left folks impressed with their blazing fast performance. After all, when a fanless MacBook Air easily outperforms an iMac with a top-of-the-line Intel processor that costs over thrice as much, you better believe the hype. However, as pointed by many in the first wave of reviews, Chrome continues to hog system resources even on the new Macs. Well, Google has a solution – an optimized version of Chrome tailored for Macs with the M1 chip at their heart.

If you want to use Chrome on new Macs with Apple M1 chips, head to https://t.co/uIyDy5PSMS and download the Apple Silicon version we released in M87 today! pic.twitter.com/11uDaIYUR4 — Elvin 🏳️‍🌈 (@elvin_not_11) November 17, 2020

As per a tweet by Google Chrome designer and developer Elvin, the company released the optimized version yesterday itself. When users head to the Chrome browser download page, they were offered an option to choose between two versions depending on their machine – Mac with Intel chip or Mac with Apple chip. However, the rollout was halted when some users started experiencing random crashes after downloading this M1 chip-optimized version of Chrome.

On the official support forum, Google suggested some workarounds such as tweaking the Bluetooth settings for the app from the System Preferences section. However, it was mentioned that the issue will only affect Mac users who installed that optimized version on day 1, suggesting that an updated version with a fix will be rolled out soon.

We hit a bit of a snag with our rollout of the M1-native build of Chrome, so to keep our users in a good place, we paused that rollout and will pick it up again tomorrow. If you already have the M1 build, we have a workaround https://t.co/t5igTxF6Cm — Mark Chang (@mchang) November 18, 2020

Separately, Google Chrome product manager Mark Chang tweeted that the team was aware of the issue and has stopped the rollout. However, the release of Chrome browser’s new build optimized for Macs with M1 chip is expected to resume later today. To recall, the new release being talked about here is v87.0 of Chrome that started rolling out yesterday on all platforms.

The new version promises 5x lower CPU usage, 1.25 hours of additional battery life, and up to 25% faster opening time. It also brings a host of new features such as a new tab search tool that will allow users to quickly find a tab from a universal list of tabs, and action buttons in the URL bar that will take users directly to the requisite settings page based on their search query.