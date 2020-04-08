Stadia – Google’s cloud-based game streaming service – also has a paid tier called Stadia Pro that costs $9.99 per month. Doing its bit to provide people with some much-needed distraction during these trying times, Google is giving away 2 months of free Stadia Pro subscription to all users.

Just sign up for Stadia (if you’re not already a member) and enjoy 2 months of free Stadia Pro perks such as free games, 4K 60fps streaming, 5.1 surround sound, and exclusive discounts among others. If you already have a Stadia Pro subscription, you won’t be charged for the next two months.

The free Stadia Pro subscription scheme is now rolling out and will be available to all within the next 48 hours. But as a measure of caution to reduce internet traffic, Google is dropping the default screen resolution from 4K to 1080p.

However, it must be noted that Stadia is only available to users in the following 14 countries:

United States

Canada

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Finland

Belgium

Ireland

Netherlands

Source: Google Blog