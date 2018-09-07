Android

Google makes it official with invitations to October 9 event

A select number of the tech press have been invited to a Made by Google launch event.

As some of the latest rumors have pointed out, it will happen on October 9WIRED‘s Lauren Goode has tweeted that it will be in New York.

The company, which has had a pop-up store in the same area as where it will have the event, is expected to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones as well as a flagship Wear OS smartwatch — though there’s been doubt cast on its release this year — and updates to its other verticals like Chromecast.

