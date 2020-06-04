When you look up for something on Google search, you see a search snippet (the rectangular boxes that often appear at the top of search results) with a few sentences that might answer your query. And if you click on it, you’ll be taken directly to the source article for further research.

But as you open the webpage, you have to scroll down in order to find the lines you saw in the search snippet, or you resort to a Ctrl+F find command. Now, Google will highlight the text you saw in the search snippet so that you can find it easily in the source article. Here’s how it looks:

The search snippet, when I look up for something on Google search

The highlighted text on source article, which originally appeared in the search snippet

And to make things even more convenient, the source article will automatically scroll down to the highlighted text that you originally saw in the search snippet. Google’s Public Search Liaison Danny Sullivan tweeted that Google has been doing this for AMP pages since 2018 and is now bringing the experience to HTML pages as well.