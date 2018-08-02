You might have read reports of Google planning to return to China with a Censored Search Engine. Depending on which report you read, the information was sourced to different unnamed people “familiar with the matter”. They unveiled various bits and stages for Alphabet’s possible censored search engine project, but the main source for the rumors seems to have originated in an Intercept report. In addition to “people familiar with the plans”, the report also claimed to cite internal Google documents.

Reuters is citing a China Securities Daily report that debunks the rumors of Google returning to China. The state-owned publication says that the recent reports are not true, and the vehement position is attributed to information from “relevant departments”, which are cited in the article.

At the beginning of 2006, Google launched a search engine in China that censored results returned regarding human rights, Tibet and other topics sensitive to Beijing. In March 2010, the Mountain View-based company stopped censoring materials in China, by redirecting its Chinese page to the Hong Kong domain which returned uncensored results.