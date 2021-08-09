Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the perfect examples of what Google can do when it gets serious about hardware. Though we’ve just got a preview, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro surely look promising. According to a new report from CNBC, Google’s reportedly now looking to buy land in Silicon Valley for building a dedicated hardware research and development campus.

Google began buying land in Silicon Valley back in 2018. To date, the search engine giant has spent over $389 million in acquiring land for its new campus, what the report refers to as “Midpoint.” Since the acquisition, the company has been filing detailed preliminary proposals showcasing what its plans are for land use.

According to the drawings obtained by CNBC, there’s a dedicated “R&D” hardware facility center in the new campus. According to the plans, the new building will house operations for Google’s hardware division, including Nest products and prototyping future hardware products.The “Midpoint” building will sit in between its current headquarters in Mountain View and its upcoming campus in San Jose.

The report cites one building of “Midpoint” in particular. It says that 20% of the building will be used for office spaces, while “80% for manufacturing, storage, distribution, and other purposes, according to plans.” The prototyping site would be capable enough of having over 170 people at once.

Other than these, the site would be equipped with 794 parking spaces, including spaces for more than 20 large or semi-trucks, as well as several EV charging stations and an on-site propane tank.

Seeing what Google can do with hardware, not only Pixel 6 but the recent Google I/O announcements as well, it’s quite exciting that Google’s getting full-blown into the hardware ecosystem. What are your thoughts on Google entering the hardware space? What are your predictions? Let us know in the comments section down below!




