It's not only you: Google and Nest Wi-Fi routers have been going offline randomly

Google Wi-Fi and Nest Wi-Fi have been touted as some of the best modern-day Wi-Fi mesh solutions. They're easy to set up and use, quite reliable, and relatively cheap as compared to other mesh Wi-Fi solutions. However, if you've been facing issues with your unit, you're not alone. According to a report, Google Wi-Fi and Nest Wi-Fi routers have been going offline at random for months.

The issue was first reported in September 2021 when a Nest Wi-Fi user took to Google’s support forums expressing concerns that the Wi-Fi router kept going offline randomly. Since then, the post has received over 200 replies from other Google Wi-Fi and Nest Wi-Fi users reporting similar issues.

Those affected by the issue report that the Wi-Fi disconnects from the network and goes offline at random points throughout the day for 5-10 minutes. The issue seems to fix itself or gets resolved with a reboot of the system, but the issue does exist and pops up at any random point during the day. Some report that the issue started to surface after Google issued a firmware update for the Wi-Fi routers.

As per the report from 9to5Google, Google is yet to identify the issue, let alone fix it. Have you been facing issues with your Google or Nest Wi-Fi router? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Google