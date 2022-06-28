Google Nest Wi-Fi Router is up to 43 percent off

We start today’s deals with an excellent option for you to keep your home connected, as the Google Nest Wi-Fi - Home Wi-Fi System is currently receiving up to 43 percent savings depending on the configuration you go for. You can now get a single AC2200 Wi-Fi Router with 2,200 Sq Ft coverage for $115 after receiving a 32 percent discount that will help you keep $54 in your pocket.

However, deals don’t stop there, as you can also get two routers for $179 after the latest 40 percent discount, which also brings better savings, as this combo would usually cost you $299. In other words, you will be able to get twice as much coverage and $120 savings. And if you need maximum coverage, you can get your hands on a Nest Wi-Fi Router and 2 Points extender combo for $199 and score the best deal today, as it now goes for $199, meaning that you will be able to save $150, which represents 43 percent savings.

The best part is that Nest Wi-Fi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system that works together to cover your home in a fast and reliable way to deliver the best connection speeds and eliminate buffering. If you get the Nest Wi-Fi Router and 2 Points package, you will be able to cover up to 5,400 Sq ft, and the best part is that each of these devices is strong enough to connect up to 100 connected devices and fast enough to stream multiple 4K videos at a time.

If that’s still not enough to convince you, then we must add that each Nest Wi-Fi point is a smart speaker with Google Assistant that can play music, manage your Wi-Fi network, and more. And to take full advantage of this deal, you can also use your savings to buy a Wemo Smart Plug that now sells for just $11 after a massive price drop. This smart plug usually sells for $25, which means you can pick one up and save $14, and it is one of the best options in the market for those looking to make their homes smarter.