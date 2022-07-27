Google Nest smart speakers are receiving massive discounts

We have great news for those interested in purchasing one of Google’s Nest smart speakers, as the latest offers will let you get one of these great products with insane savings.

First up, we have one of Google’s most potent and convenient smart speakers, as the second generation of the Google Nest Hub is now selling for $55 after scoring a $45 discount. The Google Nest Hub comes with a 7-inch WSVGA touchscreen, three far-field microphones, a 1.7-inch full-range speaker, a mic-mute switch for added privacy, and other great features. Yes, it also has built-in Google Assistant, so controlling your smart home devices won’t be a problem.

However, if you want Google’s best smart speaker, you must definitely check out the Google Nest Hub Max, which now sells for $169 after receiving a $60 discount. This model has a larger 10-inch WXGA touchscreen, a 2.95-inch woofer, and two 0.71-inch tweeters for an amazing audio experience. You also get a 6.5MP camera with a 127-degree angle of view that will be great for video calls. And you also get the same far-field microphone system, a privacy switch, Google Assistant, and more. Unfortunately, you will have to settle for the Chalk version, as the Charcoal variant is currently out of stock.

Suppose you’re not interested in having a display with your smart speaker. In that case, you can opt for the more affordable Google Nest Audio, which is now going for $60. This device usually sells for $100, which means you can save $40 if you decide to get one. Finally, the Google Nest Mini is up for grabs at $30 after the latest $20 discount. These smart speakers may not feature a display, but you will still receive exceptional audio quality, and they work with Google Assistant to help you control your smart home.