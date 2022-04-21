Google Nest security cameras are now on sale

We are always looking for ways to feel safe or to keep an eye on our home and the ones we love. There are many ways to achieve that, including hiring private security or installing expensive security systems. However, a third, more affordable option comes with smart security cameras that don’t need a complicated installation. This third option gets even better when we find that these devices are currently receiving some important discounts.

You can currently find tons of Google Nest security cameras on sale over at Adorama and Amazon, starting with the Google Nest Wired Indoor Full HD Security Camera that is now available for just $80 after picking up a $20 discount that represents 20 percent savings. This wired indoor security camera has built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal, and vehicle and send alerts directly through the Google Home app. The best part is that you don’t need to be paying a subscription or any other kind of special service. It also includes 1080p HDR video with night vision and 3 hours of free event video history. And if your Wi-Fi goes down, the Nest Cam will store up to 1 hour of recorded events on your device.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

You can also check out what goes on outside your house with the Google Nest Cam Indoor/Outdoor Camera that is now available for $150 after picking up a $30 discount. It includes all the same features as the inside-only camera, but you also get water resistance, so don’t worry about crazy weather. And if you want to buy a 2-pack, you can do so for $280 after receiving a $50 discount representing 15 percent savings. And you can also configure your cameras with Activity Zones to receive phone notifications about specific areas of your home and know when familiar faces arrive.

Google Nest Cam Feel safer at home or work with Google Nest Cam products that will help you keep an eye on whatever happens around your house and loved ones

Finally, the Google Nest Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is also on sale, and you can purchase yours for $150 after a $30 discount. This camera also gets all the goodies that come with other Nest cameras, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on what may happen around your home. And if you want to get better protection, you can also get the Nest Aware subscription that will get you up to 60 days of event video history in case you’re interested.