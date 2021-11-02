Deals keep coming, and not just from Amazon.com, as we have also found great savings on several Google smart devices and smart speakers at Adorama and Best Buy. First up, we head over to Adorama, where the Google Nest Hub Max with a 10-inch Touchscreen is currently receiving a $50 discount, meaning that you can get this new smart display for just $179. This device will help you make and receive video calls, control your smart home with the Google Assistant.

If you don’t care for smart displays, you can also opt for the Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker available for $60 after a $40 discount. Savings are available in both its Chalk and Charcoal color options. And if you want an even more affordable option, you can consider picking up the smaller Google Next Mini that is receiving a 49 percent discount which lets you buy one for $25 and score $24 savings. This is the second generation of the Google Nest mini, and the best part is that you can also take advantage of this deal to buy two.

Heading over to Best Buy, we find that you can get a new Apple HomePod mini for $150 after a $25 discount. However, this smart speaker doesn’t come by itself, as it is part of a package that includes two Nanoleaf Essentials, Smart LED Lights trips, a 2-meter starter kit, and a 1-meter expansion.

We have also found a streamer starter pack from HyperX. This pack features a SoloCast USB Microphone and the Cloud Core Gaming Headset with DTS for $80 after a $50 discount. And you can also score $200 savings on the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle which includes three Wire-Free indoor/outdoor 2K color night vision cameras for $400.

You can also pick up a new Marshall Bluetooth speaker over at Amazon.com, where the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $250 after a $100 discount. The smaller Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $50 less. It is getting the same $100 discount so that you can pick one up for $200. Or go for the Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just $130 after a $20 discount.