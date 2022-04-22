Google Nest Hub Max is getting a $50 discount

We have been spotting tons of deals available on several Google Nest products, including security cameras, Wi-Fi routers, thermostats, and more. However, the latest deal also lets you save on the Google Nest Hub Max that’s currently on sale at Adorama and B&H.

We start today’s deals with the Google Nest Hub Max, which is now available for just $180 after receiving a $50 discount at Adorama and B&H Photo Video. This will get you a new Google Nest Hub Max with a voice-activated 10-inch WXGA touchscreen display, a far-field microphone system, a 2.95-inch woofer, two 0.71-inch tweeters, ambient light EQ light and color sensor, and more.

Further, the Google Nest Hub Max also includes a 6.5-inch MP camera with a 127-degree angle of view, which will help to keep you in the frame while making video calls. And the best part is that it also includes a mic and camera privacy switch to make sure nobody sees what you’re doing. Plus, you also get the chance to control compatible smart home devices with the help of the built-in Google Assistant.

You can get your new Google Nest Hub Max on both its Chalk and Charcoal presentations, and you can also save when you pick up a pair, as this combo will let you receive $100 instant savings, leaving them up for grabs at $360.

You can also check out the complete listing of Google Nest products that will be on sale until April 24. So head over to Adorama, B&H, or Amazon, where you will also find savings of up to $100 on select products. For instance, the Google Nest Wi-Fi 2-pack is receiving an $80 discount that leaves them up for grabs at $219, or check out the Google Nest Learning Thermostat that’s now going for $199 after a $50 discount.