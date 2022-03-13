The Google Nest Hub, Jabra headphones and more products are on sale

The second-generation Google Nest Hub is currently receiving a $45 discount over at B&H and Adorama, which means that you can get this fantastic smart display for just $55. The Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch WSVGA touchscreen display, three Far-Field microphones, a 1.7-inch full-range speaker, a mute mic switch for added privacy, and more. Further, it will help you control compatible smart home devices. Color options include Chalk, Charcoal, Mist, and Sand.

We also have interesting deals on several earphone models from Jabra, starting with the Jabra Elite 85t that currently receive a 20 percent discount that translates to $25 savings. This means that you can pick up your new pair of headphones for $185. The Jabra Elite 85t are available in four different color options, but we recommend you go for the Copper Black option since it’s the only one receiving this treatment. You can also opt for the Titanium Black option, but this one sells for $192, which means you will get $37.99 savings. Either way, these earphones feature active noise canceling and up to 25 hours of battery life when used with their charging case. However, they will only go up to 5.5 hours when using them alone.

Google Nest Hub Jabra Elite 85t Jabra Elite 7 Pro

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro are another great option to consider, they usually sell for $180, but you can now pick up a pair for $180 after receiving a $20 discount. This model also includes active noise canceling, and you will get up to 30 hours of battery life. If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can check out the Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds that sell for $110 after receiving a $40 discount that translates to 27 percent savings. Again, active noise canceling is also part of the package, and you will get up to 24 hours of battery life with these headphones. Finally, you can also get the Beats Studio Buds that sell for $120 after scoring a $30 discount.