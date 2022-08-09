Google Nest Hub is currently selling for just $55

Smart speakers are becoming more and more popular as time goes by. This global market is worth almost $12 billion, and it seems that it will keep growing, as more than 30 percent of people in the US aged 18 to 29 have a smart speaker at home. These fantastic devices are incredibly convenient as they have become the new way to listen to music. They also allow you to control your smart home and get important information. And now, you can also get your hands on a new smart speaker, or a new smart display, as the latest deals at B&H will help you get a new Google Nest Hub for less.

We have great news for those looking to get their hands on a new smart speaker or smart display for their home or office, as B&H is currently selling the Google Nest Hub for just $55 after scoring a $45 discount. This model was launched in 2019, and it comes with a 7-inch WSVGA touchscreen, three far-field microphones, a 1.7-inch full-range speaker, and a Google Assistant built-in. And the best part is that these savings are available on any of its four different color options.

Google Nest Hub The Google Nest Hub is a great addition to your smart home, it will help you to keep in touch with friends and family, plus you get the chance to control compatible smart home devices with voice commands.

If you want a larger display and the possibility of making video calls with your new smart display, you can also consider the Google Nest Hub Max, which sells for $174 after scoring a $55 discount. This model comes with a larger 10-inch voice-activated WXGA touchscreen, and you will also get better sound thanks to its 2.95-inch woofer and two 0.71-inch tweeters. And if you want the most affordable option, you may want to stick with the Google Nest Mini that currently sells for $30 after seeing a $20 discount. This model is also available in four different color options.

Of course, deals don’t end there, as you will also be able to purchase Google’s 1080p Indoor/Outdoor Nest Cam for $220 after a $110 discount coupon that will be applied in your cart, or get a new Google Video Doorbell for $120 after receiving a $50 discount.